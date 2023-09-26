Global Village Season 28 VIP Packs On Sale This Saturday

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Global Village's Season 28 VIP Packs will officially go on sale this Saturday, September 30 at 10 am. Available exclusively online from the Virgin Megastore Tickets website, each pack gives guests access to a host of benefits and experiences, containing everything needed to enjoy Global Village all season long.

In response to the huge demand for pre-booking reservation that took place last week, interested guests are advised to prepare in advance by registering through the website tickets.virginmegastore.me.

Diamond VIP Packs will be available on sale at AED 7,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for AED 2,950. Gold Packs cost 2,250 AED and Silver Packs are priced at AED 1,750. Additionally, to celebrate the launch of Season 28, Global Village has hidden a golden cheque worth AED 28,000 in one of the VIP Packs.

Global Village re-opens its gates on October 18, 2023, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 28 in the coming weeks.

Season 28 VIP Pack highlights:



VIP entry tickets

VIP parking sticker and privileges

VIP Wonder Pass cards giving access to attractions including Ripley's Believe it or Not! ®, the Cyber City stunt show and Carnaval® funfair

Complimentary or discounted access to a range of premium Global Village experiences

Special offers and privileges to a variety of entertainment attractions across Dubai Diamond Pack holders receive vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region's original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 27, Global Village hosted 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also hosted 400+ performers from 40+ countries around the world and showcased more than 200 performances each night. Guests also enjoyed 175 rides at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

About Virgin Megastore:

Virgin Megastore is an international entertainment brand, and the leading lifestyle retail destination in the Middle East & North Africa, with 52 stores in 9 markets. Since its 2001 establishment in the UAE, Virgin Megastore has constantly established and expanded its Middle East presence as well as its product offering to stay ahead of regional growing trends and expectations.

A one-stop shop for all entertainment needs, Virgin Megastore covers multiple product lines & services like music, books, tech, gaming, fashion, toys, and ticketing. The brand has created a whole new experience in product offerings & events by balancing international trends while catering & adapting to local cultures across the region. This is done through continuous evolution in the brand experience and positioning, as well as constant support from the regional 'it' scene.

With its unique shopping experience, Virgin Megastore is an innovative entertainment destination for trendsetters and technophiles.