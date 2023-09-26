Mortgage Bond Auction - Totalkredit A/S

Mortgage bond auction



Nykredit will conduct an auction Thursday 28 September 2023 through Bloomberg's auction system AUPD.

The auction will be held with 2 October 2023 as value date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price and in multiples of DKK 100,000. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered: