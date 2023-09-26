Mortgage Bond Auction - Totalkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Mortgage bond auction
Nykredit will conduct an auction Thursday 28 September 2023 through Bloomberg's auction system AUPD.
The auction will be held with 2 October 2023 as value date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price and in multiples of DKK 100,000. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.
The following covered bond will be offered:
| ISIN:
| Name:
| Currency:
| O ffering:
| DK000954403-3
| Cita 3M NYK 32H SDO Oct 2025 IT
| DKK
| 875m
09:15 - Auction opens for bidding 10:45 - Auction closes 10:50 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest
Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14 or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.
Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.
