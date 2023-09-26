Lurie Children's Expands Partnership With NRC Health To Gain Valuable Consumer Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health is pleased to announce that Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has expanded their long-time partnership to include NRC Health's Market Insights , the nation's most comprehensive and longest-running syndicated study of consumer perceptions in healthcare. As a valued partner utilizing NRC's patient experience technology and expertise, Lurie Children's has expanded their relationship to better understand their patients and the broader communities they serve.



“Lurie Children's has a recognized commitment to understanding and continuously improving the experience for their patients and families,” said Helen Hrdy, NRC Health's Chief Growth Officer.“By expanding their partnership to include Market Insights, they are demonstrating their passion to deepen their understanding of the communities they serve. We are honored to be their partner of choice.”

Market Insights empowers more informed decision-making and will build on Lurie Children's established position as a market leader in providing exceptional care. NRC Health's solution harnesses the power of more than 300,000 consumer voices annually to measure, track, and assess what matters using over 200 unique metrics in 300 U.S. markets.

Used by leading hospitals and health systems across the country, Market Insights provides access to the richest syndicated data collection in the healthcare industry, a proprietary report-generating interface, and the opportunity for tailored research solutions to help answer specific business questions.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health's commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health's patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. NRC Health is ranked #1 for Patient Experience Improvement in the 2023 Best in KLAS report.

