Short-Term Rental Hosts Warned Of Growing Squatter Problem Proper Insurance Now Offers Squatters Coverage

Airbnb Squatters Claiming Squatter Rights

Proper Insurance warns Airbnb hosts of increased squatter problems, providing prevention tips & coverage for lost business revenue and actual expenses incurred.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Proper Insurance, the leading provider of short-term rental insurance in the U.S., is warning vacation rental hosts about the real and escalating problem of Airbnb and Vrbo squatters, guests who unlawfully occupy short-term rentals beyond the booking period in an effort to claim tenant rights.In a recent case, Mikiya Barber, a 26-year-old active-duty personnel, was renting out her home in Florida while away. Barber had performed extensive background checks on her tenant, Natasha Timmons, yet Timmons stopped paying rent after two months and claimed squatter rights.To tackle similar scenarios that have become more frequent in the short-term rental industry, Proper Insurance has devised an industry-first solution – squatter coverage.This innovative coverage is designed to help short-term rental owners deal with squatters at their properties, with protections in place for $10,000 in loss of business revenue and $5,000 in actual expenses incurred, with no deductible. This coverage is especially crucial in states where squatters can establish legal tenant rights after 30 days, making eviction challenging and time-consuming for property owners.If faced with a squatter, Proper recommends promptly filing for unlawful detainer, beginning the eviction process, documenting everything, and contacting your insurance provider to see if you have squatter coverage to initiate a claim.Proper's policy was designed to fill in the gaps found in common homeowners' or landlord insurance policies when covering vacation rental properties. As the leading short-term rental insurance company with the most comprehensive coverage, Proper knows the needs of property owners/hosts and has designed a specialized policy to meet those needs. Proper Insurance is also continually adding new coverage to its policy to keep up with the ever-changing short-term rental industry.For more information about Proper Insurance's specialized short-term rental insurance policy, please visitAbout Proper Insurance: Proper Insurance is the nation's leading short-term vacation rental insurance provider, with the most comprehensive policy on the market protecting homes in all 50 states with unmatched coverage for your property, revenue, and business liability, customized to include guest-caused theft/damage, liquor liability, amenity liability (bikes, kayaks, hot tub, etc.), bed bugs, squatters, and more.

