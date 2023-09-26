High-End Audio's Remarkable Advocate Is Driven To Promote Pure Sound

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAMM Industries CEO Esther Lamm is determined to expand her late father's heritage and legacy to a new generation of listening room designers and consumers

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With the resurgence in popularity of vinyl recordings and listening rooms among music aficionados, the high-end audio business has a remarkable advocate promoting the appreciation of the highest level of sonic quality to a new generation of consumers: Esther Lamm, CEO of LAMM Industries . Esther is driven to expose those who love music to“the gift of pure sound” following the death of her father, Vladimir, who fled the former Soviet Union and established his eponymous company in the U.S. in 1993.For 30 years, LAMM Industries has crafted audio amps and preamps that have become recognized as the reference equipment for musicians, producers, sound designers and audiophiles.“In a world of digitized-this and miniaturized-that, my mission is to rekindle an appreciation for experiencing music, not just hearing it,” says Esther.“My father was an artist, a scientist and an educator who created a unique mathematical model of human hearing to use as the measurable basis for all high-end-audio designs. He maintained that music in its purest possible form, minimally altered by the processing of audio gear, is capable of transforming an individual on many different levels. My ultimate purpose is to raise individual self-awareness through music for cultivating a happy, healthy, self-actualized lifestyle.”Ever since he brought Esther to her first Consumer Electronics Show when she was 14, Vladimir instilled in his daughter an abiding interest in the audio industry. Today, Esther travels across America and around the world sharing her father's passion, while carving out a legacy of her own in a vastly male dominated industry. Ever the energetic and innovative entrepreneur, she's keen to introduce the LAMM brand to a broader audience that considers sound to be an important aspect of a sensuous lifestyle.“Optimally, listening spaces are meant to share the social and emotional impact of music with friends and family, not only to be places to disappear by yourself,” says Esther.“At LAMM Industries, we're dedicated to helping people select the best audio equipment to create comfortable and inspiring spaces in their own homes and offices – places both to relax and to reconnect.”###About LAMM IndustriesLAMM Industries is recognized the world over for designing and manufacturing high-end audio products that deliver astonishing performance, setting the standard for superior sound quality. Founded by Vladimir Lamm in 1993, LAMM Industries masterfully embraces both tube and solid state technologies to design and build the“reference class products that deliver uncompromising sonic performance.” The opening of LAMM Industries' Miami facility in the Magic City Innovation District® – Little Haiti signals a renewed commitment on the part of the company to re-double the brand's reputation for delivering the highest quality audio equipment to the world's most sophisticated audiophiles and music enthusiasts. For more information, visit

