Msheireb Properties Celebrates World Tourism Day

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, marked World Tourism Day with two major announcements addressing this year's theme of investing in people and the planet. First, it unveiled local sponsors, speakers, and topics for the upcoming Global Wellness Summit, set to take place in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha from 6-9 November 2023. The Summit convenes hospitality, health, and wellness experts to discuss the importance of investing in wellness. Second, Msheireb Properties launched the Wellness Month campaign, a holistic initiative dedicated to spotlighting personal, community, and workplace wellness.

Qatar's Biggest Names in Tourism Come Together for the Global Wellness Summit

Msheireb Properties has secured a lineup of influential sponsors for this year's edition of the Global Wellness Summit in Qatar, the definitive gathering of industry professionals sharing insights, data, and trends influencing the market, including Qatar Tourism, Qatar Airways, and Seashore Group. Digital Media Partners include I Love Qatar, the Msheireb Qatar Platform, Mersal Qatar,QatarLiving and Alaqat. These high-profile sponsors will elevate the Summit by helping it reach wider audiences in the rapidly growing regional wellness market.

Speaking on the upcoming summit, His Excellency Mr.Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairman at Qatar Tourism said,“We are proud to partner with Msheireb Properties to further position Qatar as a global hub for premier events and to invite scores of professionals and wellness-seekers to experience the world-class facilities that Qatar extends as part of its expanded hospitality infrastructure. In addition, Qatar offers year-round opportunities for sun, sea, and sand excursions, making it the ideal destination for wellness through nature escapes and retreats at its many diverse landscapes.”

Wellness Month: A Time of Transformation

Building on this year's Global Wellness Summit theme,“A Time of Transformation,” Msheireb Properties also announced plans for the first-ever digital Wellness Month campaign running from mid-October to mid-November. The campaign will showcase all upcoming Wellness Month events, raise awareness about the latest treatments and health and wellness advice, and highlight wellness services available at Msheireb Downtown Doha's luxury hotels and Zulal Wellness Resort.

“Wellness Month is part of our commitment to fostering healthier, happier communities,” said Msheireb Properties PR and Communication Manager, Maryam Aljassim.“We believe that wellness should be within reach for everyone, and through this campaign, we aim to inspire individuals to prioritise their health and wellbeing by offering a range of opportunities for the public to try wellness activities across our locations.”

Msheireb Downtown Doha itself is the epitome of human-centric urban design with its pedestrian-friendly roads and reduced traffic, encouraging cycling and physical activity, reducing pollution, and enhancing community interactions. The city features numerous green spaces, cozy nooks for relaxation, and comfortable walking conditions throughout the year.

Msheireb Properties , Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, is the host sponsor for the Global Wellness Summit; co-chairs for the event are Eng Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, and Cathy Feliciano-Chon, founder of CatchOn – A Finn Partners Company.

Registration for the 17th Annual Global Wellness Summit is now open. Visit the Global Wellness Summit website to find out more and register to attend this year in Msheireb Downtown Doha.