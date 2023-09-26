Hungary blocks EU sanctions on Russian nuclear energy

(MENAFN) Budapest's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, made it clear on Monday that Hungary would use its veto power to block any European Union sanctions aimed at Russian nuclear energy.



Szijjarto conveyed his stance on the EU's proposed actions during a meeting with Aleksey Likhachev, the head of the Russian nuclear company Rosatom.



"The opportunity to use nuclear energy in cooperation with Rosatom corresponds to Hungary's national interests. The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant remains a large international project and aside from Rosatom it includes American, German and French companies," he stated in a video on Facebook.



In August, Rosatom entered into an agreement with Hungary to initiate the construction of two reactors for the Paks-2 nuclear power plant. Budapest had previously underscored the significance of this project for both Hungary and neighboring European Union nations.



EU sanctions against Moscow do not extend to nuclear power, and Hungary has consistently stated its opposition to any efforts to impose limitations on this sector. At the same time, Ukrainian authorities have consistently urged the 27 EU member states to include Rosatom on their sanctions list.

