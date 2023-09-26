Lego drops recycled bottle plan over carbon emissions

(MENAFN) Lego, the globally renowned toymaker renowned for its iconic building blocks, has reportedly abandoned its plans to shift its production from oil-based plastic to recycled drink bottles, as disclosed in a report by the Financial Times on Sunday. This decision marks a significant reversal in the Danish company's sustainability efforts.



The initial intention behind this strategic move was to reduce the environmental footprint associated with Lego's manufacturing processes. The plan involved transitioning from using acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), a petroleum-derived plastic, to recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET), sourced from discarded drink bottles. ABS is currently utilized in approximately 80 percent of Lego blocks, primarily because it offers durability while allowing for ease of assembly and disassembly of the bricks.



However, the Financial Times report highlights that Lego has encountered an unexpected setback in its pursuit of sustainability. The company has determined that adopting RPET as a material for its bricks would, in fact, result in higher carbon emissions compared to the use of oil-based plastics. This revelation has prompted Lego to reevaluate its approach to environmentally friendly production and underscores the complex challenges inherent in transitioning away from traditional plastic materials in the pursuit of sustainability.



In summary, Lego's decision to abandon its plan to manufacture bricks from recycled drink bottles due to higher carbon emissions is a notable shift in the company's sustainability strategy, emphasizing the intricate balance between environmental goals and practical manufacturing considerations.

