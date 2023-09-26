JURA J8 - A New World Of Indulgence For Coffee Lovers With Flavored Sweet Foam And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new concept in coffee enjoyment, the JURA J8 launches a new generation of its globally popular J line, packed with technical innovations to create even more delicious coffee. It prepares the full range of classic coffee drinks – and goes above and beyond with even more specialties and flavor options.

A new concept in coffee enjoyment, the JURA J8 prepares the full range of classic coffee drinks - and goes above and beyond with even more specialties and flavor options.

The JURA J8 offers the ultimate in indulgence with its exclusive Sweet Foam function that flavors milk foam with a hint of syrup, with your choice of flavor, sweetness, and intensity.

Continue Reading

The JURA J8 offers the ultimate in indulgence with its exclusive Sweet Foam function that flavors milk foam with a hint of syrup, with your choice of flavor, sweetness, and intensity. Brew a Sweet Latte at the touch of a button, using any syrup you desire – amaretto, hazelnut, butterscotch, vanilla, gingerbread, tangerine, lavender, cherry – the possibilities are endless.

A new JURA innovation, the Coffee Eye, a smart cup sensor, detects the positioning of the cup and automatically adapts the selection of beverages on the display to show the available options. It couldn't be easier to select and brew your beverage of choice from the touchscreen color display.

Each coffee beverage begins with whole coffee beans freshly ground to your specification with the P.A.G.2+ grinder, with aroma control to actively monitor the grind consistency. This cutting-edge technology combines with the eighth-generation brewing unit with 3D brewing process to achieve optimum results and maximum flavor every time. The J8 offers 31 specialties, with multiple variations thanks to the many Sweet Foam flavor choices.

The J8 is the complete package, with stunning design inside and out. The reinterpreted design reflects the machine's quality, expertise, and superior engineering. Easy maintenance is built into the design. With the one-touch milk system cleaning function, the job is done in minutes.

Adding to the machine's functionality is the integrated Wi-Fi Connect, which makes the J8 compatible with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience ), and an exclusive free app for operating the machine from a smartphone or tablet. J.O.E. allows users to personalize their favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $999 to $4,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

Media contact – Field Marketing & Media, [email protected] , 713.869.1856

SOURCE JURA