Medical Vein Clinic Announces Opening Of Second San Antonio Facility To Meet Patient Demand

Medical Vein Clinic announced the opening of a second clinic in Northwest San Antonio, expanding their services to meet burgeoning patient demand for state-of-the-art treatments for vein disease and lymphedema. The spa-like10,000+-square-foot clinic will add 50 new medical professional jobs at its new facility.

The new clinic, located at 5742 W. Loop 1604 N., offers patients a convenient, clean, luxurious, and spacious setting to have their legs professionally evaluated and treated by compassionate and dedicated medical personnel and staff.

Medical Vein Clinic founder, John Hogg, MD, stands in the lobby of their newly-opened second clinic in northwest San Antonio. The 10,000-square-foot spa-like clinic will add 50 medical professional positions. Since opening its first facility in 2017, Medical Vein Clinic has helped 50,000-plus patients with vein and lymphatic diseases lead fuller, healthier lives. The clinic's non-surgical outpatient treatments are covered by medical insurance.

Nearly 30% of the US population suffer from vein and lymphatic disease, but that number is higher in San Antonio with its large Hispanic population (vein disease is more prevalent within this demographic), and heat that can amplify painful disease symptoms. Medical Vein Clinic's sole focus is to help an estimated one million-plus patients in the Metropolitan San Antonio Area with venous and lymphatic disease lead healthier, fuller lives.

Medical Vein Clinic is the only San Antonio medical provider that has the most advanced and sensitive vascular ultrasounds. Built specifically for vascular imaging, they are utilized to diagnose leg vein disease and blood clots. Life-threatening blood clots are on the rise in the new COVID landscape. Vein disease is progressive and, left untreated, can result in chronic leg swelling, ulcerations, loss of mobility, and even amputation.

Medical Vein Clinic's founder, John Hogg, MD, and clinic physician, Josue Medina, MD, have 35+ years of combined experience treating leg vein disorders. They have treated nearly 50,000 San Antonians since opening their first location in 2017. Dr. Hogg and Dr. Medina will rotate between the Alamo Ranch location and Medical Vein Clinic's Isom Road facility.

"We surveyed our referring physicians and patients, and there was a clear demand for more of our services in the dense, fast-growing Alamo Ranch area," said Dr. Hogg. "So, we built another world-class, spacious, private clinic. We are known as the doctors' doctors. Hundreds of physicians from across the state come to us, along with their families, for the latest non-invasive treatments of varicose veins caused by venous insufficiency.

We are solely focused on giving the best care for our patients with venous and lymphatic disorders and are looking forward to serving more people with our new location."

About Medical Vein Clinic

Since opening its doors in 2017, Medical Vein Clinic has helped 50,000-plus patients with vein and lymphatic diseases lead fuller, healthier lives. Founded by John Hogg, MD, the clinic's non-surgical treatments using state-of-the-art equipment are covered by medical insurance. Medical Vein Clinic has two conveniently located clinics in San Antonio:

the original is near the San Antonio International Airport and North Star Mall. Their second clinic opened in September 2023 in Alamo Ranch/Northwest San Antonio, facing 1604 and next door to HEB at Culebra. MVC's caring medical professionals are fluent in both English and Spanish. For appointments, please call 210-622-8000 or visit their website: medicalveinclinic.com.

