Armada Power Names Ray Pustinger New CEO

Armada Power announced Ray Pustinger has been selected to take the helm as the company's president and CEO, effective September 25, 2023.



Pustinger brings over three decades of energy domain expertise and over 20 years as a CEO and CFO to his new role at Armada Power.

"Ray is a proven leader in growing startups and has an impressive track record of taking early-stage companies and effectively transitioning them into growth businesses," said Armada Power owner and Lifestyle Communities CEO Michael DeAscentis.

Armada Power is a U.S.-invented and grown technology company that has expanded beyond its original Ohio market and into numerous states. Now serving some of the largest utility and multifamily property owners in the United States and Canada, Armada Power is ready to launch into its next commercial phase.

Pustinger's experience includes serving commercial, industrial, and public sector facilities and utilities. His energy background includes energy efficiency, demand response, renewable energy, transportation electrification, building automation, software, and data solutions. He most recently served as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships of a San Francisco-based energy-as-a-service provider and offers a unique customer service perspective to Armada Power's existing and future customers.

"Ray brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial vision, strategic thinking, and operational expertise to the role. His ability to navigate the intricacies of scaling a startup, turning innovative concepts into market-ready services, and establishing a strong market presence will undoubtedly propel Armada Power to new heights," DeAscentis said. "We are very much looking forward to the experience and leadership that Ray brings."

About Armada Power

Armada Power is a technology company that incorporates patented, behind-the-meter thermal storage into a secure platform providing millisecond grid response benefitting grid operators, utilities, and consumers. Follow Armada Power on

