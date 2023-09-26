OSS Secures Award For Submarine Sonar Data Processing System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has received an order to design and develop prototypes for a sonar data processing system to be used in a foreign navy submarine application.



Procured through a new global defense prime contractor, the win represents the first AI transportable program win for a foreign navy as well as for a subsurface application.

“We are pleased to be recognized in this award for our unmatched ability to deliver a ruggedized edge processing solution with datacenter class processing within strict SWAP, thermal and noise requirements,” stated OSS CEO Mike Knowles.“The win also reflects our progress in leveraging OSS Europe to expand our global reach and customer base.”

OSS will design and build a liquid-cooled high-performance compute solution that will be deployed on submarines. The enterprise-class rugged system will be powered by two Gen 4 AMD EPYCTM CPUs and four of the latest PCI Express 4.0 GPUs . The system will be liquid cooled to reduce its noise signature and improve cooling efficiency in a marine environment. The prime contractor partner will provide an AI-powered sonar processing application to run on the system.

OSS expects to deliver the first prototypes by the end of the year, followed by potential production orders in 2024.

Knowles added:“We look forward to delivering on these prototype systems and moving to production while meeting the needs of our new foreign navy customer, and growing our relationship with them and our new prime contractor partner.”

OSS products can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at .

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding 'edge.' OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.



OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, our management's expectations for delivery timing of prototypes and production orders, whether or not production orders are received, as well as the fitness of the SDS for a submarine application, the noise level of the liquid cooled SDS system, revenue growth generated by new and existing products, future changes to our business objectives, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



