Avive Solutions' New AED Is Added To The American Red Cross Roster Of AED Referral Solutions

- Dom Tolli, SVP, Product Management, Red Cross Training ServicesBRISBANE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Avive Solutions is pleased to announce it has added the American Red Cross as a new referral source for its automated external defibrillator (AED) offering, the Avive Connect AEDTM. Avive Solutions and the Red Cross are committed to ensuring all are prepared for unexpected emergencies including out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests.Avive Solutions is the newest company to make available an AED in the U.S. in nearly 20 years with its Avive Connect AED. Portable, accessible, and armed with robust connectivity, Avive has created one of the most advanced AEDs in the industry. The device is designed to be intuitive, smaller, and lighter than any other AED on the market, and brings forth never before seen features such as bilingual instructions, rechargeable battery, modern touchscreen and more to help improve the lifesaving capabilities of any bystander.“Being able to use an AED is critical when responding to a cardiac arrest and we are proud to add Avive's AED to our roster,” said Dom Tolli, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Red Cross Training Services.“The Red Cross trains more than 4.6 million people each year to further our efforts to save lives. As part of that mission, we have confidence that these individuals will step up in an emergency, ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives.”Sudden cardiac arrests impact people of all ages, ethnicities, genders, and activity levels. Not only can the onset of cardiac arrest happen with little to no warning, but treating cardiac arrest promptly is crucial due to its life-threatening nature. Immediate intervention with early CPR and quick defibrillation with an AED significantly increases the chances of patient survival. For every minute someone in cardiac arrest does not receive help, their chances of survival decrease by 7-10%.“The American Red Cross is a leader in CPR/AED training and we are pleased the Avive Connect AED is now part of their AED roster of referral solutions,” said Sameer Jafri, CEO and co-founder of Avive Solutions.“Every year, more than 350,000 Americans don't survive a sudden cardiac arrest but that doesn't have to be the case. As a mission-driven company, we are focused on increasing survival rates for sudden cardiac arrests with our innovative product and approach to addressing the problem. We look forward to bringing the Avive Connect AED to more industries, organizations and households by collaborating closely with the Red Cross.”Today, Avive and the Red Cross are working together to equip more individuals, businesses, organizations, and communities with the innovative, cutting edge Avive Connect AED. Those interested in obtaining AEDs, as well as the Red Cross' industry-leading emergency response and CPR training, can now do so on the American Red Cross website , the Avive website or call 1-866-848-1140.###About Avive Solutions, Inc.Avive Solutions is a new kind of AED company. We are revolutionizing sudden cardiac arrest response with our innovative platform that brings together a 21st-century AED device and first-of-its-kind software solutions. With our award-winning product, the Avive Connect AED, we are the first new company to bring an AED to market in the U.S. in nearly 20 years. Focused on portability, accessibility and connectivity, the Avive Connect AED is one of the most advanced products in the industry. Additionally, our software solutions not only make owning and managing AEDs simple, they also deliver a comprehensive cardiac arrest response solution to communities with the goal of increasing bystander intervention, decreasing time-to-defibrillation, and getting valuable data to the people who need it, when they need it. Founded in 2017, we are on a mission to empower bystanders, first responders, and 911 telecommunicators to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. Our versatile platform is designed to meet the needs of all types of industries - schools, gyms, places of worship, any size business and even your home. Join us on our mission to save lives and learn more at .About the American Red CrossThe American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcrossor cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

