Business Reporter: Creating A Global Vehicle Connectivity And Iot Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How vehicle connectivity software and an IoT platform enable data-driven insights

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom talks about how Cubic Telecom have been expanding its network into 190 countries by leveraging core networks, as well as how the company can futureproof its clients against changes in regulatory requirements.Vehicle to everything technologies (V2X) and autonomous features are revolutionising the vehicle connectivity industry. By turning technological disruption to their advantage, Cubic Telecom has grown exponentially in the past few years by expanding into both established markets, and challenging territories including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Turkey. To be able to provide reliable Vehicle and IoT connectivity in areas with varying coverage, Cubic has developed its Dynamic Switching Capability to allow customers to play to the strengths of their network providers even where no roaming is possible. The company's advanced software platform, PACE (Platform for Application & Connectivity Enablement), enables seamless connectivity and data-driven insights for customers, ensuring a superior user experience for both drivers and passengers. Meanwhile, its Insights solution collects and correlates millions of vehicle data points and presents it back to customers through real-time dashboards and monthly reports.As part of creating their own ecosystem, Cubic has built partnerships with leading agriculture and transport brands. The company has been named a major player in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed IoT Connectivity Services vendor assessment.To learn more about Cubic Telcom's platform-as-a-service solutions , read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Cubic TelecomCubic Telecom provides connected software solutions to over 15 million devices in 190+ countries. It transforms today's vehicles into future proof, software defined machines through advanced innovations and delivers its technologies to fleets of agricultural vehicles and machinery to help farmers optimise field operations with data-backed decision and predictability.

