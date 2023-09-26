Capital Search Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spaulding Associates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOMBARD, IL, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Capital Search Inc., a national recruiting firm specializing in the engineering industry , is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Spaulding Associates, a specialized search firm offering recruitment services in the power delivery engineering industry and for enterprises involved in cyber security and the development of big data solutions. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Capital Search's continued expansion and commitment to delivering exceptional services to its clients.Dave Pohlman, President, Capital Search, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone:"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spaulding Associates, a company with a strong reputation for excellence in the recruitment sector. This strategic move represents a pivotal moment for Capital Search, as it not only expands our portfolio of services but also enhances our ability to serve our clients even better. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and professionalism as we integrate Spaulding Associates into the Capital Search family."Capital Search Inc. has a strong track record of recruiting top talent in the power delivery sector and serving as a trusted partner to leading engineering firms across the nation. This acquisition not only enhances Capital Search's position in the industry but also reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative talent solutions to its clients.Jason Mehmen, Vice President of Recruiting Operations at Capital Search, also shared his perspective on the acquisition:"This acquisition is a testament to Capital Search's ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled talent solutions. We are excited about the expanded opportunities and resources this acquisition brings, which will enable us to better serve our clients and further solidify our position as a leader in executive recruitment."As a result of this strategic acquisition, Capital Search anticipates enhanced resources, broader industry knowledge, and an expanded network that will ultimately benefit its clients and candidates.For more information about Capital Search and its services, please visit the company's website at ( ).About Capital Search:Capital Search Inc. is a nationally recognized recruiting firm specializing in the engineering industry. They identify and recruit top-tier talent within the power delivery sector and are a trusted partner for numerous prominent engineering firms across the nation. With an accumulated expertise of over 80 years in technical recruiting within the power delivery and EPC sectors, their mission is to consistently act in the best interests of both their clients and the talented candidates they represent.

