Alliance Homecare Partners With Sollis Health To Eliminate Clients' Wait Times For Medical Care

- Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance HomecareNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today, Alliance Homecare announced that all long-term home healthcare clients will receive complimentary memberships to Sollis Health , a members-only urgent and emergency medical concierge service with state-of-the-art centers in New York, Los Angeles, the Hamptons, Palm Beach and San Francisco.With a Sollis membership, Alliance Homecare clients will receive access to Sollis's renowned personalized and patient-centric care that is unlike typical practices, including 24/7 access to facilities and telemedicine, same-day appointments, on-site advanced imaging, on-site comprehensive lab services, care navigation, expedited appointments, VIP services at leading hospitals, unlimited Covid testing and care, and house calls that are available at fixed pricing.“We are thrilled to welcome Alliance Homecare clients to our membership and provide them with on-demand access to our concierge medical services. Sollis will work with Alliance Homecare clients' primary care physicians, acting as an afterhours, house call and emergency solution,” said Matthew Morris, VP of Corporate Partnerships at Sollis Health.“We are pleased to provide unique on-demand health care for our clients through Sollis Health,” said Joseph Verdirame, CEO of Alliance Homecare.“This new partnership is yet another addition to the high-level service offering we provide our long-term clients across New York. Never waiting to see a doctor will be a tremendous benefit that will bring added peace of mind for our clients and their families."Membership will also include access to all Sollis facilities across the nation, unlimited consultations both in-center or via telehealth, routine lab services, wound management and specialized medical procedures for orthopedic and ENT concerns. Through Sollis, Alliance Homecare will help clients receive the care they need in a healthcare system that often feels impersonal and impossible to navigate, particularly in times of emergency. It's just one of the many reasons why The New York Times called Sollis Health“an ER that treats you like a VIP.”About Alliance HomecareAlliance Homecare is a privately owned company headquartered in New York City providing private-duty nursing care, home health aides, chronic disease management, pediatric care, senior care, 24/7 care and live-in care for families across the state of New York. Alliance Homecare's mission is to set and maintain the highest standards of excellence in the industry across all services so its clients can continue to live their best lives.About Sollis HealthSollis Health is reimagining the urgent and emergent medical experience with concierge service and care navigation. Our state-of-the-art medical centers located in NYC, The Hamptons, Los Angeles, San Francisco and South Florida handle 90 percent of what a typical ER sees – from emergencies to everyday "urgencies,” and everything in between. A Sollis membership means having 24/7 access to expert medical care – 365 days a year – and the ultimate luxury when it comes to your health: the peace of mind provided by having a true medical partner to weather whatever may come.

