Seerist's Foreign Influence Assessments Accepted Into Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

- John Goolgasian, President of Seerist FederalHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Seerist , Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for intelligence, threat, and security professionals, is pleased to announce that our Foreign Influence Risk Index (FIRI) has achieved“Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace . The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities. Tradewinds has recognized the immense support that the FIRI solution can provide to agencies in their analysis of great power competition.The inclusion of Seerist's FIRI in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, alongside other rigorously assessed and vetted technologies, stands as a testament to the exceptional quality and value of Seerist's offerings. The Tradewinds assessment expressed the significance of FIRI's AI capabilities in assessing the influence and impact of foreign entities amidst the growing importance of understanding great power competition. Furthermore, the vetting process for the Tradewinds Solution Marketplace fully satisfies US Federal competition requirements, expediting the procurement process for DOD agencies.John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seerist, Inc., said, "We appreciate the recognition that Seerist's AI capabilities can support this type of analysis. Inclusion in the Tradewinds Solution Marketplace underscores the value that organizations are seeing when using artificial intelligence and machine learning to parse through millions of data sets and find patterns and insights very quickly."Seerist Inc. remains committed to empowering intelligence, threat, and security professionals with cutting-edge augmented analytics solutions, aiding them in making informed decisions in the ever-evolving landscape of national security.For more information about Seerist and the Foreign Influence Risk Index (FIRI), please visit .ABOUT SEERIST FEDERALSeerist Federal, formerly known as Geospark Analytics, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seerist, Inc. It is sponsored by the U.S. Space Force, our SBIR Phase III commercialization contract is a five (5) year firm-fixed-price, IDIQ Government-wide contract. This enterprise-level contract provides near real-time situational awareness capabilities to the entire U.S. federal government, enabling users to make better decisions faster. We identify and forecast emerging events from social media, news, and other sources on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings, and provide predictive analytics capabilities.For more information about how Seerist can assist government agencies, please visit: .ABOUT SEERISTSeerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivering greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit .# # #

