Announcing The Hobbyscool Art Of Handmade Summit Where Attendees Can Learn How To Create Handmade Crafts

HobbyScool Art of Handmade Summit

During this free event, attendees can dive into handcrafting & transform their passion into handmade masterpieces.

MILTON, GA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HobbyScool invites artists, craft enthusiasts, and DIY lovers to join the highly anticipated Art of Handmade Summit, a 3-day virtual event running from October 10th to 12th, 2023. Aimed at promoting the vibrant world of handcrafting, the summit promises a captivating journey, transforming raw passion into tangible masterpieces.Discover. Create. Inspire.This event is more than just a learning experience-it's a deep dive into the realms of handmade wonders, uncovering the secrets and techniques of crafts including dyeing, pottery, quilting, needlework, and beyond. Participants will be guided by experts, helping each attendee ignite their creativity and craft masterpieces out of mere ideas.Highlights of the Summit include:Eco-Friendly Crafts & Upcycling: Dive into sustainable crafts, transform upcycled wood into beautiful artifacts, and master eco-printing techniques.Spa Delights & Natural Remedies: Indulge in DIY spa luxuries, aromatic creations, and the holistic magic of herb drying.Textile Tales: A deep dive into the world of stitching, quilting, crocheting, and knitting, aimed at both beginners and seasoned artisans.Paper Crafts & Journals: Chronicle life's special moments with innovative scrapbooking and master the artful world of bullet journaling.Gifts with a Personal Touch: Crafting care packages and personalizing gift bags to ensure every gift has a unique, heartfelt touch.Event Details:WHEN: October 10th - 12th, 2023 (Tuesday to Thursday)PRESENTATIONS: Engaging speaker sessions, each around 30 minutes long, available for 24-hour access.COMMUNITY: Attendees gain exclusive access to the summit's Facebook Group for networking opportunities with speakers and fellow participants.WHERE: An entirely virtual event, accessible remotely via phone or computer. A special summit podcast feed also offers flexibility, allowing attendees to learn on the go.SUMMIT VIP ALL-ACCESS PASS: Offers extended access to speaker presentations and exclusive bonuses.For a detailed list of expert speakers and their topics, or any other inquiries, please contact Destini Copp atJoin us in this transformative experience and let your inner artist soar. Prepare to be inspired, and gear up to craft your legacy.About HobbyScool:At HobbyScool, we believe in the transformative power of a hobby. Whether it's the intricate patterns of quilting, the expressive freedom of art journaling, or the delicate craft of woodworking, and more, each hobby holds a world of possibilities. And we're here to help you explore them all through our online learning summits where you can ignite and fuel your creative passions.Press Contact:Destini CoppCEO & Founder404-432-3475

