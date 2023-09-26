Shibarium News: Shibarium Mainnet Now Accessible Through Nownodes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shibarium Mainnet Now Accessible Through NOWNodes

Shibarium Mainnet Network

NOWNodes nodes as a service platform

On the 12th of September, 2023, NOWNodes, a Web3 infrastructure service offering access to full RPC nodes, announced the Shibarium release for mainnet.

- NOWNodes Content Marketing Lead Anna BezmenTALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Today NOWNodes is the only provider on the market that provides access to the Shibarium node .The node-as-a-service company paves the way for developing decentralized applications and scaling crypto businesses on the Shibarium mainnet to Web3 developers, cryptocurrency individuals, and enterprises.Shytoshi Kusama, the principal developer and co-creator of the Shibarium chain and SHIB coin, stays in touch with NOWNodes to provide the latest SHIB updates to the developers community. By close cooperation with the Shibarium dev team, marketing team, and Ambassadors, the RPC node provider already has active integrations into Web3 platforms, dApp startups, crypto wallets, and other blockchain products and services (including Tangem Wallet). The number of active integrations is growing each day.NOWNodes ensures the availability of Shiba nodes on its official website. The NOWNodes Shibarium documents include additional information, developers' instruments, and tools that are being received directly from the Shibarium team.Shibarium Mainnet NetworkThe Shibarium Mainnet is an innovative 2-layer solution on the Ethereum blockchain, focusing on scalability, reduced transaction fees, and robust security. In August 2020, Shiba Inu was brought into existence by Ryoshi, the founder of Shiba Inu, and Shytoshi Kusama, the chief developer of the Shiba Inu platform, whose identity remains undisclosed.Shibarium DAO was initially conceptualized as a community-driven project to expand upon the limitations of existing blockchain technologies. While the Shiba mainnet network was under development, it gained a considerable following, which has been pivotal in shaping its trajectory. The Shibarium mainnet release is a landmark event, serving as a milestone in the roadmap outlined since its inception.As for the latest Shibarium news, on August 16, developers of the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) announced the Shibarium release for mainnet.The Shiba network's functionality has been tested by members of the crypto community who have created around 21 million wallets. In the Shiba network trials, dozens of companies participated. Shibarium news includes further decentralization of its governance through the Shibarium DAO, partnerships with industry players, and the launch of dApps and DeFi products on the Shibarium chain.“The Shiba Inu Ecosystem is our way of recognizing the importance of tearing down a long-established paradigm of a formulaic success and building a path to freedom and creativity in its place.” - Shiba Inu Ecosystem. Woof Paper.The Shiba network uses the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens - SHIB, LEASH, and BONE. The latter was chosen as the native asset for paying rewards to validators and delegates.The Shibarium DAO operates on a consensus algorithm known as "proof-of-participation" (PoP), according to which validators are selected based on the quality of their work. If a Shiba Inu node makes many errors in confirming transactions or is frequently offline, the software reduces its rating and starts to give preference to more efficient Shiba nodes. With these PoP features, the Shibarium release for mainnet aims to enhance the scalability of the Ethereum blockchain and reduce the costs of executing cryptocurrency transactions.The Shiba network remains committed to maintaining a decentralized structure. This is evident in the governance model employed, which includes a DAO and a system of nodes known as Shiba nodes, supporting the integrity and reliability of the Shibarium mainnet.Full Shiba nodes are essential components of the Shiba network. A Shiba Inu node is a computer that participates in the Shiba network by maintaining a complete copy of the blockchain. It means that Shiba nodes store all the transaction history and blocks.The Shiba nodes in the Shiba mainnet network are the backbone of the entire ecosystem. Full Shiba nodes are responsible for verifying the authenticity and validity of transactions, ensuring that the Shiba network remains secure and free from fraudulent activities.Shibarium news shows that the network continues to enhance its mainnet features, guided by its roadmap and the active involvement of its community. The Shibarium release for mainnet marks a pivotal moment in the history of the Shibarium DAO.With its focus on scalability, security, and decentralization, the Shibarium release offers a promising avenue for the future of blockchain technology, DeFi, and dApps. As the Shiba network continues to evolve, it aims to further solidify its position as a leading blockchain platform.NOWNodes Nodes as a Service PlatformNOWNodes, a no-KYC Web3 company, provides access to shared RPC nodes through an API key, allowing developers and businesses to interact with the Shib mainnet network and build decentralized applications.NOWNodes is committed to lowering the barriers to entry for developers, ensuring that blockchain technology can be adopted and applied across various sectors of Web3 building. Currently, NOWNodes supports 83 blockchain full nodes, including Shiba nodes."It's always amazing to see new networks onboarding at NOWNodes, and the Shibarium L2 solution is something that our partners have been waiting for. Excited for what comes next," - the NOWNodes marketing expert Anna Bezmen marks.Within the RPC node provider, users can easily interact with the Shibarium mainnet by accessing the Shiba Inu node and Shiba API endpoint. The platform provides Shibarium documents that outline all the available methods for developers to utilize. The updates and clarifications for the official Shibarium documentation are being received directly from the Shibarium team.The Shibarium documents serve as a resource for developers and users looking to interact with the Shiba Inu mainnet. It covers the different API methods available. Shibarium documents explain how to interact with the Shib mainnet network using the provided Shiba API endpoints. Also, Sibarium documents include sample requests to assist developers in integrating the Shibarium API into their Web3 applications.NOWNodes guarantees 24/7 surveillance in monitoring the Shiba nodes throughout their lifecycle, utilizing tooling to prevent protocol-level errors. The RPC node provider maintains a fault-tolerant backup infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted access to the Shiba Inu node. Moreover, the NOWNodes platform ensures a connection to reserve the Shiba Inu node within 10 minutes.Adhering to the Service Quality Standard, NOWNodes provides an uptime of 99.95%, with a connection time of less than 1 second and 99% successful requests to a Shiba Inu node.

