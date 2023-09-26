Pakistan's caretaker prime minister questions fair elections without jailed politicians

(MENAFN) Pakistan's interim Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has found himself embroiled in a significant controversy stemming from his recent statements suggesting that "fair elections" in the country can occur even in the absence of the incarcerated former Prime Minister and his imprisoned supporters. During an interview conducted while he was in New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session last week, Kakar asserted that the conduct of just and impartial elections is feasible without the presence of Imran Khan. Imran Khan, along with several other high-ranking members of his political party, has been in detention since a sweeping crackdown was initiated in May of this year.



Kakar's remarks have not gone without criticism, with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) taking a firm stance against them. The HRCP, on Monday, expressed strong disapproval of Kakar's comments, emphasizing that the courts have not yet established the guilt of Imran Khan and the other leaders from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who are facing legal proceedings.



In essence, the caretaker Prime Minister's statements have ignited a heated debate over the possibility of conducting fair elections in Pakistan in the absence of key political figures currently behind bars. This controversy highlights the complexities surrounding the country's political landscape and the ongoing legal proceedings against prominent political leaders.

MENAFN26092023000045015682ID1107144259