Biomarkers Market Development, Application, Forecast 2030 X Herald

Description

This global study of the Biomarkers market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Biomarkers industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Biomarkers Market including:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Roche

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Abbott

Agilent Technologies



Biomarkers Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Sepsis Biomarkers

Antibiotic Resistance Biomarkers

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Testing Biomarkers

Stroke Testing Biomarkers

Antibiotic Stewardship Biomarkers

Other

Biomarkers Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Other

Biomarkers Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Biomarkers Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biomarkers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biomarkers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biomarkers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biomarkers Market Size: 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Global Biomarkers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2029

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

...

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Summary

7.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

7.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Key News & Latest Developments

7.2 Merck

7.2.1 Merck Company Summary

7.2.2 Merck Business Overview

7.2.3 Merck Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Merck Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.2.5 Merck Key News & Latest Developments

7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.3.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Summary

7.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

7.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Key News & Latest Developments

7.4 QIAGEN

7.4.1 QIAGEN Company Summary

7.4.2 QIAGEN Business Overview

7.4.3 QIAGEN Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 QIAGEN Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5 QIAGEN Key News & Latest Developments

7.5 Roche

7.5.1 Roche Company Summary

7.5.2 Roche Business Overview

7.5.3 Roche Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Roche Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.5.5 Roche Key News & Latest Developments

7.6 Danaher Corporation

7.6.1 Danaher Corporation Company Summary

7.6.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

7.6.3 Danaher Corporation Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Danaher Corporation Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.6.5 Danaher Corporation Key News & Latest Developments

7.7 Siemens Healthcare

7.7.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Summary

7.7.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

7.7.3 Siemens Healthcare Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Siemens Healthcare Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.7.5 Siemens Healthcare Key News & Latest Developments

7.8 Abbott

7.8.1 Abbott Company Summary

7.8.2 Abbott Business Overview

7.8.3 Abbott Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Abbott Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.8.5 Abbott Key News & Latest Developments

7.9 Agilent Technologies

7.9.1 Agilent Technologies Company Summary

7.9.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

7.9.3 Agilent Technologies Biomarkers Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Agilent Technologies Biomarkers Revenue in Global Market (2018-2023)

7.9.5 Agilent Technologies Key News & Latest Developments

