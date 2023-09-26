Eplus Team Joins Habitat For Humanity Of Durham For Community Build

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS

– news ) today announced that a team of ePlus employee volunteers joined forces with Habitat for Humanity of Durham to assist in the building of affordable houses in the area.

ePlus has partnered with Habitat for Humanity since 2018 on builds at various locations across the U.S., including Virginia, California and Texas. This year's build in Durham, North Carolina, will span two dates in September and October, with the first focusing on one of Durham Habitat's North Plum Street sites, a high-density development east of downtown Durham. While these lots were previously zoned to hold only two homes, Durham Habitat is redeveloping it to contain seven affordable homes being built by teams of volunteers.

"I am always proud of the ePlus team's willingness to give back and make a difference for those in need" said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "Supporting the communities in which we live and work is a priority to all of us, and we're once again honored to be working with Habitat for Humanity, this time in Durham, to help enrich that community."

"We are very thankful to ePlus for its continued partnership and commitment to our mission," said Tiana Joyner, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Durham. "The generosity and dedication of our corporate partners and volunteers helps us make affordable homeownership a reality for more families in our shared community."

Habitat for Humanity of Durham is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.



ePlus and its employees contribute in many ways to charitable organizations across the U.S. A sampling of our collective efforts, which include a combination of employee giving, corporate matching, and volunteerism, can be found on the ePlus website at .

