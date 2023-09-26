Frontline Education Earns Prestigious Tech & Learning Awards Of Excellence For Back-To-School 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Malvern, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education , a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, announced today that it is a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2023 for its Human Capital Analytics product as well as its partner innovation with Wagestream . Both solutions ranked in the Primary and Secondary Education Categories.

"Tech & Learning has their finger on the pulse of innovation that is driving the K-12 market forward, which is why it's an honor to receive these awards,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer.“These accolades recognize Frontline's commitment to revolutionizing education by offering cutting-edge solutions that empower school districts and educators.”

Frontline Human Capital Analytics was recognized as a powerful tool that equips school district leaders with actionable insights, enabling them to make informed decisions that positively impact staff, students and communities. The platform covers critical areas such as recruiting and hiring, absence and substitute placements, and professional development, empowering districts to optimize their resources and drive educational excellence. Judges from the Tech & Learning program stated,“Adding the analytics piece to the HR software is critical for districts. With a large turnover in education and the need to track certifications and historical work in the district, this is a great option to create efficiency in hiring and in-district movement.”

Frontline's collaborative effort with Wagestream was celebrated as a groundbreaking initiative that empowers K-12 school districts to attract, engage, and retain top talent by offering financial well-being benefits and flexible access to earned wages. This program enables educators to focus on their educational mission while ensuring that the financial well-being and work-life balance of the staff are prioritized. Judges from the Tech & Learning program stated,“Adding the Wagestream piece to the [Frontline] suite creates an efficient way for individuals to manage wages and the district to budget and see trends.”

“With ESSER funding coming to an end, and emerging tech like AI exploding into the market with little guidance as to how best to integrate this new technology into the classroom, it's more important than ever to curate the many education products on the market to ensure your investments support innovative teaching and learning,” says Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser.“Our judges chose the nominated products based on their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

Frontline is proud to have been recognized by many notable awards platforms throughout 2023 including CODiE , EdTech Digest and EdTech Breakthrough . In addition to achieving recognition for its innovative solutions, Quantum Workplace selected Frontline as a Silver Award winner under the Engaging Experience category for its commitment to building a people-first culture.

Frontline Education remains committed to pushing the boundaries of educational technology and is grateful for the recognition from Tech & Learning, Quantum and all of the awards platforms for their ongoing efforts to transform education in the digital age.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline's broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

