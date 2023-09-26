Dry Eye Specialist Dr. Crystal Brimer Named Mdelite Chief Medical Advisor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Euclid, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid, Ohio -

Arden Hills, MN - MDelite recently announced Dr. Crystal Brimer as Chief Medical Advisor (CMA) of the company's newly formed Medical Advisory Board. For more than two decades, Dr. Brimer has spent her career advancing the science of diagnosing and treating dry eye disease. Her accomplishments in the field include the co-creation of the Vision Source Dry Eye Protocols 1.0 and 2.0 and an integral role in designing the Oculus 5M software platform and Crystal Tear Report. Currently, she is the owner of a private dry eye referral practice and is the founder of Dry Eye Institute, an experiential training academy designed to empower optometrists with the latest tools and resources for implementing dry eye treatment and maximizing successful patient outcomes.

As a leading dry eye specialist and advocate for the advancement of technology to treat dry eye disease, Dr. Brimer's dedication, expertise, and commitment to supporting fellow doctors made her a perfect candidate to take on the esteemed role of Chief Medical Advisor for MDelite .“The technology that MDelite offers is truly state-of-the-art, and the more I learned about the values of the company and the people behind it, the more I felt this burning drive to become part of what they were doing. I'm excited to join their mission of providing practitioners in optometry with the very best tools for delivering world-class care to patients.”







MDelite CEO, James Schoemehl, echoed this sentiment:“The addition of Dr. Brimer marks a significant milestone in our vision to move the company forward and further reinforces our dedication to our customers in the eye care space. Dr. Brimer's profound expertise and strong reputation in the industry speak volumes, but the resonance and passion behind a set of shared values and principles is what distinguished her as a perfect fit for our team at MDelite. We are confident that her leadership will be instrumental to our ongoing success and play a pivotal role in elevating the success of our valued customers.”

The specific innovation from MDelite that brought the company's attention to Dr. Brimer was the iProX IPL platform . For over a year, Dr. Brimer has used the iProX exclusively in her practice, having switched from the competitor's device she had previously performed thousands of procedures with.

“To me, there are four really crucial factors when investing in new technology: efficacy, patient experience, the business model, and company support,” Dr. Brimer noted about her decision to use the iProX.“Regardless of price, a device must consistently produce good results to maintain patient relationships and reputation. To justify the cost of treatment, the technology not only needs to deliver excellent results, but also provide a comfortable experience so patients are eager to come back. It's also important to consider the business model over the course of three years, including the initial purchase price and warranty, but also any additional activator fees, click fees, or other ongoing costs. Lastly, you have to take a look at the company and the people you'll be working with. Are they just looking to sell a device or are they dedicated to supporting you and forming a long-term partnership?”

For Dr. Brimer, these same factors that she valued as an MDelite customer more than a year ago also shaped her decision to accept MDelite's offer to join the Medical Advisory Board,“I was getting results faster than ever, and without the patient turning red or me worrying about a burn. So, the performance of the iProX device got my attention, to say the least. But that wasn't enough for me to take on a role like this - it was much more than that. It was the company behind the device. I discovered I was aligned

with them on my standards and core beliefs of wanting to partner with the doctors to ensure their success and create this ripple effect of better outcomes for patients.”

