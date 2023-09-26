Swissray Announces Partnership With Koning Corporation To Distribute Vera Breast CT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Koning Vera Breast CT distributed by Swissray

Empowering Women's Health: Swissray and Koning Join Forces for Cutting-Edge Breast Imaging

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Swissray , a pioneer in the field of digital radiography, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Koning Corporation, a leading innovator in advanced breast imaging solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Swissray becomes the authorized distributor of the Koning Vera Breast CT for the Florida and Arizona regions."We are thrilled to partner with Koning in bringing the Koning Vera Breast CT to our clients and healthcare facilities across the region," said Ed Pol, CEO of Swissray US. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering the latest advancements in medical imaging while prioritizing patient care and comfort. The Koning Vera Breast CT is a game-changer, and we are excited to provide healthcare professionals with access to this cutting-edge technology."“Koning Corporation is excited to partner with Swissray to make our device more widely available throughout Florida and Arizona,” said David Georges, President of Koning US.“Because of Swissray's long-standing involvement in the radiology industry, we believe they will competently introduce the Koning technology to their large user base and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”A Better Way Of Breast ImagingThe Koning Vera Breast CT boasts exceptional spatial resolution, producing true 3D images of breast tissue. With a rapid exam time of just 7 seconds per breast, patients will experience faster and more efficient breast imaging procedures. This breakthrough technology allows for the elimination of breast compression during exams and addresses a significant barrier to mammography, as many women avoid screenings due to the discomfort and embarrassment associated with compression. The Koning Vera Breast CT allows clinicians to visualize and evaluate breast tissue with unmatched precision, facilitating early tumor detection and improving patient outcomes.A Partnership for ProgressSwissray's extensive network and reputation for excellence in the digital radiology field make it the ideal partner to distribute the Koning Vera Breast CT. Together, Swissray and Koning aim to support healthcare providers and patients in need of breast imaging, offering healthcare facilities the opportunity to provide a more comfortable and accurate diagnostic experience for their patients.This partnership underscores Swissray's commitment and dedication to providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care.Inquiries and DemonstrationsFor inquiries, product demonstrations, or more information about the Koning Vera Breast CT, please contact Swissray at***About Swissray: Swissray has been a leader in digital radiography technology for over three decades. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Swissray provides healthcare facilities with advanced digital radiography solutions, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care.About Koning: Koning Corporation is a pioneer in the development of advanced breast imaging systems. With a focus on patient comfort and diagnostic excellence, Koning's breakthrough Breast CT technology sets new standards in breast imaging, providing clinicians with the tools they need to detect and diagnose breast abnormalities effectively.

