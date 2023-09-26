Superabsorbent Polymer Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.9% From 2023 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superabsorbent Polymer Market

Increase in usage of superabsorbent polymer in agriculture sector and steady rise in demand for disposable baby diapers and sanitary products.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global Superabsorbent Polymer Market size is expected to reach US$ 16.3 Bn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% .Growing demand from various application sectors such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, agriculture, and female hygiene products is expected to drive the overall market growth over the forecast period.Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) is a key component of baby diapers. SAPs are used to retain and absorb fluids under moderately high pressure. Emerging regions including Central & South America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness a brisk demand for baby diapers owing to different factors including rising disposable income, growing population, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of synthetic baby diapers, which are projected to play a key role in driving the regional and global SAPs market.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report@Life expectancy statistics have sharply increased because of factors like constantly developing medical infrastructure, technology developments, and expanding accessibility to medical treatments. Growing life expectancy is presumed to further assist the adult incontinence product market and, in turn, boost the growth of the SAPs market.Super absorbent polymers find key applications in agriculture industry owing to their water absorbing and water retention properties, making them ideal for agricultural applications, particularly in water-scarce regions. These super absorbent polymers enhances water use efficiency as well as the crop yield. Problems such as diversified soil characteristics, paucity of large cultivable land, and underprivileged conditions of farmers result in an inability to adopt advantageous and latest technologies and agricultural methods.COVID 19 AnalysisMost of the major markets in the world have been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, and the market for super absorbent polymers is no exception. Super absorbent polymers have the largest market in Asia Pacific, however because of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown conditions in China, India, and Japan, both supply and demand have decreased. Globally, the target industry's growth was limited by COVID-19 because to supply chain disruption, variations in the raw material supply, a lack of labor in the manufacturing facility, and poor end-user demand. Although the COVID-19 situation is slowly improving, most industries have already started operating at full capacity.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:Market DynamicsMarket Drivers.Growing Demand for Adult Incontinence Products.Strong Demand from the Agriculture IndustryMarket Restraints.Negative Health Effects Upon Exposure to SAPBudget constraints? Get in touch with us for special pricing ...... Get special pricing options on this reportThis Report Addresses. Market size from 2022-2031. Expected market growth until 2031. Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics. Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why. Comprehensive of the competitive landscape. In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market playersBuy this Extensive Report Now (Book with % Discount)-Key Players:Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd, KAO Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, SNF Holding Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Acuro Organics Ltd, Zappa-StewartMarket Segmentation:Raw Material.Sodium Polyacrylate.Potassium Polyacrylate.Polyacrylamide Copolymer.Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer.PolysaccharidesApplication.Hygienic Applications.Non-Hygienic ApplicationsBrowse More Related Reports by Transparency Market Research-Developments in Restorative Material Market Progress Trends and Growth OpportunitiesSales Insect Growth Regulator Market 2022-2031

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+ +1 518-618-1030

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube