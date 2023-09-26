Swellspace Launches No-Code Website Builder To Empower HR Professionals And Drive Employee Retention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLESTON, SC, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SwellSpace, a leading innovator in the benefits technology industry, today announced the public launch of its flagship product: a no-code website builder designed exclusively for human resources professionals. SwellSpace is poised to modernize benefits communication, delivering new opportunities to reduce employee churn and enhance employee retention.As rising inflation, historically low unemployment, and poor benefits literacy drive growing concerns over employee retention for HR professionals, the cost of high turnover cannot be overstated. According to a recent study by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the average cost to replace an employee is approximately 6–9 months of their salary.(1) SwellSpace recognizes the profound impact that effective benefits communication can have on mitigating these costs.3 Key Benefits of SwellSpace for HR Professionals:1. Enhanced Benefits Understanding: SwellSpace empowers HR managers to provide employees with a clearer, more comprehensive understanding of their benefits. Research reveals that 80% of employees value benefits communication.(2) SwellSpace ensures this communication is accessible when they need it the most by placing every benefit in their pocket through mobile-optimized employee benefits websites.2. Lower Employee Churn: A better grasp of benefits often translates to higher job satisfaction and employee loyalty. The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) reports that employees who understand and appreciate their benefits are less likely to seek alternative employment, thus reducing churn rates.(3)3. Decreased Hiring Costs: Lower employee turnover directly leads to decreased hiring costs. SHRM cites that the hiring process can cost employers up to $4,000 per job, on average.(4) SwellSpace's innovative platform aims to substantially decrease these costs."At SwellSpace, we understand that well-informed employees are more likely to stay with their current employer and contribute positively to the organization," said Jessica Brewer, Cofounder and CEO at SwellSpace. "SwellSpace is a catalyst for improved benefits understanding, lower turnover, and ultimately, reduced hiring expenses. We're excited to empower HR professionals to make a tangible impact on their organizations."Significance: As companies struggle to hire and retain key employees, effective benefits communication is more vital than ever before.* 85% of employees are confused about their benefit options.(5)* 52% of employees report that health and wellness programs are necessary benefits to accept a new job offer.(6)* Employees who clearly understand their benefits package are 101% more likely to trust company leadership.(7)Go deeper: SwellSpace will deliver the most advanced website building tools specifically designed for human resources professionals without the need for technical expertise. Most importantly, SwellSpace is customizable to a company's unique needs-whether they want to showcase video explainers, link to their enrollment portal, or highlight the advantages of voluntary benefits, all while showcasing their unique company culture and brand elements.* Easy-to-Use Templates: SwellSpace offers benefit-specific website templates that are expertly designed and instantly accessible. This enables HR professionals to communicate benefits in a visually appealing and organized manner.* Accessibility Anytime, Anywhere: SwellSpace ensures employees can access benefits information from mobile, desktop, and tablet devices, promoting engagement and understanding. A study by Accenture found that employees who have access to health and wellness programs digitally are the most engaged, with 70% accessing information weekly on their mobile phone.(8)* Security and Privacy: SwellSpace websites can be password-protected to safeguard sensitive benefits information, in line with employee privacy concerns and data security requirements.* Video Integration: Engaging video content can be seamlessly integrated to enhance benefits education. Research from HubSpot indicates that 96% of marketers believe video helps customers understand their products better.(9)SwellSpace is now available, enabling HR professionals to proactively tackle employee churn and reduce hiring costs. To learn more and start building your benefits communication solution with SwellSpace, visit .About SwellSpace:SwellSpace is a forward-thinking technology company that specializes in creating innovative solutions for benefit professionals. 