Vietnam ERP For Retailers Market: Explosive Growth Forecasted, Expected To Reach $26,058.89 Thousands By 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market

The Vietnam ERP for retailers market size has been growing at a rapid rate and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market garnered 7.2 million in 2017 and is expected to $26.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of top impacting factors, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, key segments, and competitive intelligence.

With the increase in competition and rise in numerous challenges among retailers, ERP has become a crucial requirement for the retail industry to sustain and keep up with changing customer demands. Vietnam has been ranked among the top and most attractive retail markets across the globe.

Request Sample Report at:

The increase in the need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes and rise in demand for role-based security have spurred the growth of Vietnam ERP for the Retailers Market. On the other hand, high investment cost, maintenance crunches, and inadequate flexibility have happened to restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rush in the adoption of ERP among small as well as medium retailers, and the arrival of cloud-based ERP have created lucrative opportunities in the segment throughout the forecast period.

The report focuses on the growth prospects and restraints of the market based on the Vietnam ERP for retailers market analysis. The study provides Porters Five Forces analysis of the industry to understand the impact of various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the growth of the Vietnam ERP for retailers market.

For Report Customization:

Based on the component, the software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate all through 2018-2025. This is due to the rising demand for ERP software among retailers to enhance consumer satisfaction and operational efficiency of their businesses.

By application, the inventory management segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the period. The fact that this ERP is highly used among retailers to effectively manage inventory levels to ensure the constant flow of units into and out of an existing inventory has fueled the growth.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

Based on the deployment model, the large retailer's segment held the lion's share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market. The increase in the adoption of ERP in the retail industry in Vietnam in order to enhance business efficiencies and transparency has driven the market.

Leading market players active in the global Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market include Exact, Deskera, IBM Corporation, Infor, The Sage Group plc, SAP SE, Plex Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Epicor Software Corporation. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position and sustain in the industry.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Vietnam ERP For Retailers Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975



Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn