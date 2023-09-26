Katara Presents A Lecture On AI And Everyday Life

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) As part of the Katara Tech Forum's events, the Cultural Village Foundation-Katara offered a lecture on artificial intelligence (AI) and daily life.

The lecture covered a range of topics, including the significance of AI, its practical applications, and its benefits and drawbacks. The diversity of AI applications was highlighted, as they have always evolved inextricably with daily life and cannot be rejected due to their many benefits.

Additionally, since AI may offer a variety of answers for issues facing humans, the presentation covered a variety of applications and technologies that can be used to advance many industries and improve daily abilities.

Director of Katara's Information Technology Department, Thamer Al Qadi, said Katara Tech Forum is resuming its activities to present a wide range of lectures and workshops, adding that folks who are following up on events transpired in the world of technology will be invited to follow up on these meetings on monthly basis.

He stated that by inviting an elite group of specialists, researchers, and professionals in IT and cutting-edge technologies, the sessions will highlight the most recent problems in the technological world.

As Katara has already collaborated in organizing multiple forums with the most significant corporations and institutions in Qatar to establish a community that is capable of using technology, Katara Tech Forum aims to foster knowledge of IT.