GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP FILES LAWSUIT INVOLVING ELECTRIC BIKE AND SCOOTER ACCIDENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City ( ) has filed multiple lawsuits due to the rise of electric bikes and scooter-related accidents.

In one case recently filed in Supreme Court Bronx County (Index # 813749/2023), a 33-year-old man was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a car making a U-turn. The injury sustained was a distal radius fracture (i.e., fractured wrist).

In another case filed in Supreme Court Bronx County (814019/2023) a 40-year-old man was a passenger on a moped when another car made a U-turn. The injuries he sustained was a fractured ankle and a laceration to his head. In a case recently filed in Supreme Court Queens County (Index # 713126/2023), a 23-year-old man was riding a moped when a car ran a red light and struck him. He sustained a fractured left femur shaft requiring surgery and a fractured left eye socket.

Three other recent cases involve the following serious and severe personal injuries:



A 10-year-old boy was riding his bike when he was struck by a moped. He sustained a fractured right tibia requiring surgery.

A 40-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter when a car ran a red light and struck him. He sustained a fractured left ankle. A 16-year-old boy was riding his scooter when a vehicle swerved into him. He sustained a fractured left tibia requiring surgery.

The most common injuries that result from electric bike and scooter accidents include traumatic head injuries, bone fractures, and even fatalities. Electric bike and scooter riders who are injured by the negligence of another can recover compensation for their injuries.

Robert Greenstein, a partner at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, states "Electric bikes and scooters are an increasingly popular mode of transportation, but they leave riders vulnerable to traumatic injuries. The rise in electric bike and scooter accidents is very alarming".

