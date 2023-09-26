Optimizerx Unveils A Significant Enhancement To Its Omni-Channel Healthcare Engagement Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp . (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) solution, transforming its HCP engagement platform. The new capability expands the Company's patent-pending HCP engagement technology to include social, web-display channels, and CRM alerts, which create more efficiencies directly with sales forces.



With this development, the Company has renamed its HCP engagement platform the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP), to mark the unification of its former RWD-AI capability with its full omni-channel network and new proprietary physician engagement dataset. The new DAAP advances the Company's land-and-expand strategy by enabling its clients to gain maximum market penetration by scaling their outreach in real-time across the Company's network of over 2 million HCPs across multiple major digital media channels, and at point-of-care via electronic health records (EHR), e-Prescribing, and telehealth platforms.

“Reach has always been a major growth driver for us,” specified OptimizeRx Chief Executive Officer, Will Febbo.“We built the network and now we've fundamentally advanced our technology again to help our clients reach as many HCPs as they need, in a more scalable way with AI, while not being overly dependent on any one partner or channel.

The next-generation AI-guided DAAP selectively activates HCP audiences for messaging across channels based on patient care windows, driving more value for life sciences customers by improving the impact of their marketing efforts. In a recent pilot program, the Company reported a 19% script lift among AI-identified HCPs seeing relevant patients, including early impact among audience cohorts who had historically high script writing behaviors.

“In our pilot period with this technology, our customers have been thrilled with the results,” stated Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Silvestro.“Client champions who have been exposed to the new DAAP are progressively bringing us to the table at the franchise-level, increasing our visibility cross-functionally and across brands.

We're currently in the process of migrating our 10 live RWD-AI programs into DAAP programs,” continued Silvestro. The next generation AI-led DAAP will move us beyond the commoditization of single-channel, impression-only based models. In the near term, we expect that the majority of our revenue will be tied to DAAP programs.”

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as web display and social media, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

