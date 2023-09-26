New“Test Force” Campaign From Verizon Captures Company's Relentless Drive For Network Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new campaign introduced today depicts Verizon engineers' relentless pursuit of network excellence for customers. The Test Force , a nationwide team of wireless engineers and technicians, are obsessed with providing an exceptional network experience for Verizon customers, and stop at nothing to accomplish their goals.

“Our team – our Test Force – is maniacal in their desire to provide our very best possible experience for customers,” said Lynn Cox, Senior Vice President and Chief Network Officer for Verizon.“This new campaign, featuring our real-life engineers, personifies their daily drive to make our industry gold standard network even better and to provide an amazing experience for our customers when, where and how they want to use our network.”

The series of short videos shows real-life Verizon engineers supporting customers in unusual scenarios, like working from a replica home office on the beach or in the back of a moving vehicle . Verizon engineers love connecting people and they step up to deliver on our promise to customers everyday. Customers have ranked Verizon top in the JD Power survey 31* times in a row, but Verizon engineers aren't satisfied.

In fact, they are never satisfied.

Verizon engineers are obsessed with connecting their customers, and keeping them connected in moments big and small. They live and work in the same places their customers do. They shop at the same stores, visit the same parks, attend the same football games and work in the same offices. They share the experience their customers share, so engineers are working every day, relentlessly, to make the Verizon network even better than it was the day before.

This new campaign shows how obsessed Verizon engineers are with providing an amazing experience for customers. In homage to the“Can you hear me now?” campaign, Verizon's Test Force – a fleet of specialized engineers – test the network relentlessly in all the ways customers use it today - not just for voice calls, but for downloading, texting, streaming, sharing, uploading and so much more. This team, dedicated to providing a reliable, high quality experience for customers designs the network, builds the network, tests the network, optimizes the network and does it all again, every single day.

Take the network for a test drive

If you aren't a Verizon customer yet and want to see what all the excitement is about, sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network for 30 days for free, without disrupting your existing service. Simply download the My Verizon app (iOS or Android) on your unlocked phone and start your Free Trial today. When you're ready to switch, check out MyPlan and pick the 5G Unlimited plan that's right for you and choose your favorite content and services to bundle with it and save.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864.561.1527



*Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, Southwest, West regions. Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 31st time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2023 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers' satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.



