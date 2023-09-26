Industry Leaders Gather In Europe For GF Technology Summit 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual Technology Summit in Europe beginning September 27th, GlobalFoundries (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS), is highlighting key advancements to its technology platforms and solutions that will enable better power efficiency, enhanced performance and security for applications across critical end markets including IoT, smart mobile and automotive. These milestones highlight GF's semiconductor manufacturing leadership in product development, validation and market readiness for critical applications in IoT, 5G and 6G smartphones, and electric vehicles.



Building upon the GF Technology Summit in North America this past August, the sessions in Munich will focus on leading at the edge, manufacturing semiconductors in a digital, AI-driven, world through the evolving landscape of communications infrastructure and the electrification of vehicles.

GF's President and CEO, Dr. Thomas Caulfield, will kick-off the event with a keynote address entitled“Essential chips fuel the era of AI,” which emphasizes the transformative potential of these technologies and their significance in the rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape. In addition, Peter Schiefer, Infineon Division President Automotive, Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics and Karsten Schnake, Board Member for Procurement at of ŠKODA AUTO & Head of Project COMPASS at Volkswagen AG will take the stage.

Dr. Thomas Caulfield, joined by leaders in the fabless semiconductor and end-markets industries, will also share GF's corporate vision for manufacturing the essential chips we rely on to live, work, and connect. In addition, GF's technology and product management leaders, accompanied by partners in the semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem, will outline the company's technology and solutions roadmap.

Held at the Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, the two-day summit also introduces a new format. This year, representatives from GF's Technology, Business, and Commercial teams are on hand to host small group meetings, facilitating deeper discussions and partnerships with GF customers.

