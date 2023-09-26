Angie Bass Re-Elected To Civitas Networks For Health Board Of Directors For 2024-2026 Term

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura) today announced that Angie Bass, MHA, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, has been re-elected to the Civitas Networks for Health (Civitas) Board of Directors for a three-year term, beginning in 2024.

“I am humbled and honored to have been re-elected to serve on the Civitas Board of Directors," said Bass. "As the largest national network of its kind, the work Civitas and its members do is fundamental to building the underlying infrastructure for improving health outcomes and advancing health equity. It is a privilege to work shoulder-to-shoulder with such an outstanding group of action-oriented thought leaders and implementers from the local, regional, state and national levels. Together, we are dedicated to shaping the future of the national network and stewarding in the next evolution of health information exchange.”

Civitas is a mission- and member-driven organization dedicated to using health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. Bass, along with 11 other strategic, innovative and pragmatic healthcare leaders will serve on the 2024 Board of Directors. Collectively bringing together decades of expertise, each respective member provides a diverse set of individual experiences, and represents different types of Civitas member organizations, including Regional Health Improvement Collaboratives and regional and statewide health information exchange organizations.



Beth Anderson, MBA, President & CEO, Vermont Information Technology Leaders

Angie Bass, Chief Strategy Officer, Velatura

Marc Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Comagine Health

Jaime Bland, Chief Executive Officer, CyncHealth

Sarah Brinkman, Program Director, Superior Health Quality Alliance, Stratis Health

Tom Evans, President & CEO, Iowa Healthcare Collaborative

Jenelle Hoseus, Chief of Policy and Partnerships, Health Impact Ohio

John Kansky, President & CEO, Indiana Health Information Exchange

David Kendrick, Chief Executive Officer, MyHealth Access Network

Melissa Kotrys, Chief Executive Officer, Contexture

Cindy Munn, Chief Executive Officer, Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum

Wade Norwood, Chief Executive Officer, Common Ground Health Dan Porreca, Executive Director, HEALTHeLINK

"The robust participation in this election reflects our network's dedication to advancing the work Civitas and its member organizations are doing at the local, state, and regional level,” said Lisa Bari, CEO, Civitas Networks for Health.“On behalf of the Civitas team, we're excited to welcome both the newly elected and re-elected members to our Board. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, as well as fresh perspectives, that will be instrumental in helping Civitas continue to grow and expand its offerings in the years to come."

Bass served a one-year term on the inaugural Civitas Board of Directors from 2023-2024. Prior to the inception of Civitas, she served on the Board of Directors for its predecessor organization, the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC).

“Angie has dedicated her career to advancing the safe, secure and interoperable sharing of health data,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Velatura.“An unwavering champion for the cause, she has spent more than a decade advocating for and making significant strides toward improving data exchange at a state, regional and national level. I am thrilled that she has been re-elected to serve on the Civitas Board of Directors for another term and look forward to seeing the work that this outstanding group of dedicated and enthusiastic leaders will accomplish to push the health information exchange industry forward.”

###

About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability. USQHIN is leading VPBC's effort to create a National ADT Hub asset to support national public health needs. For more information, visit

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a national collaborative comprised of member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. Civitas was previously known as the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative and the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement, and today represents more than 170 local health innovators from across the US, moving data to improve health outcomes for more than 95% of the U.S. population. Civitas educates, promotes, and influences both the private sector and policy makers on matters of interoperability, quality, coordination, health equity, and cost-effectiveness of health care. Working with health innovators at state and local levels, Civitas facilitate the exchange of valuable resources, tools, and ideas-and offer a national perspective on upcoming standards and regulations, emerging technologies, and best practices. For more information, visit



Velatura Civitas Networks for Health





Related Links