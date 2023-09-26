Sonochemical Coatings Market Predicted To Reach US$ 6 Billion In Revenues By 2031: Report From TMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The sonochemical coatings market is poised to witness a 13.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. According to a recent market study, the global market for sonochemical coatings is predicted to reach US$ 6 billion by 2031 .



Sonochemical coatings are a type of coating produced by sonochemistry. Uniform and homogeneous surfaces are achieved using sonochemical coatings. A consistent coating thickness is achieved with the help of ultrasonic waves. There are many industries that require advanced coatings with specific properties, like aerospace, automotive, electronics, and healthcare. The unique requirements of these industries drive the development and application of sonochemical coatings.

Advanced coatings are in high demand as global industries expand. Sonochemical coatings are becoming increasingly popular as a result of the expansion of markets and industries. When compared to some traditional coating methods, sonochemical coatings tend to cause fewer exposure risks to workers due to fewer hazardous chemicals.

Healthcare-associated infections are estimated to cause the deaths of 1 out of every 10 patients, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The health care industry has become increasingly reliant on protective coatings applications.

Research showed that ZnO and CuO nanoparticles coated with sonochemically inhibited the growth of Streptococcus mutans biofilms on the teeth. New materials and formulations have been discovered in sonochemistry that can be used in coatings as a result of ongoing research and development. With new and improved formulations being developed constantly, sonochemical coatings are gaining popularity.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Zinc Oxide is expected to hold a dominant position with revenue share in the coming years. Since it has a low level of toxicity, durability, and resilience, it is widely used in industries.

With the increase in demand for high-quality textiles with durability, the cotton substrate is likely to grow rapidly.

Solvents are expected to take over the market in the next few years. In addition to being highly resistant to a variety of environmental conditions, solvent-based coatings are also extremely durable.

Due to the increasing demand for antibacterial and antiviral coatings, the medical industry is expected to grow rapidly. As end-use applications for these products expand, North America is expected to dominate the market over the next few years.



Global Sonochemical Coatings Market : Growth Drivers



Alternative coating technologies, such as sonochemical coatings, have been increasingly adopted due to increasing environmental regulations aimed at reducing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in coatings. Compared to other processes, sonochemicals tend to use fewer or no volatile organic compounds.

Coatings with sonochemical properties can enhance corrosion resistance, adhesion, and durability. The use of sonochemical coatings is becoming increasingly popular as industries attempt to find coatings that provide better protection and sustainability.

As coating materials are dispersed and distributed more evenly, sonochemical processes can enhance coating efficiency. Reduced material waste and production costs help manufacturers create a more cost-effective product. Manufacturers benefit from sonochemical processes as they consume less energy and operate at a lower cost. Sonochemical coatings, which align with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products, have become increasingly popular as manufacturers adapt eco-friendly coating technologies.

Global Sonochemical Coatings Market : Regional Landscape



Many industries, including coatings, are centred in North America. University researchers, companies, and research institutions are using sonochemistry to develop new coatings that have improved properties.

Continued growth in automotive production is expected to increase the demand for coatings such as these in the market. Furthermore, Canada has a strong track record of developing sonochemical coatings, mainly in the natural resources and manufacturing sectors.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. With a huge market share in the global coatings industry, China has invested heavily in developing new coatings. Electronics, automotive, and construction sectors may all benefit from sonochemical coatings. A major feature of Japan's economy is its technological advancement and research capabilities. A sonochemical coating could be one of the innovations being explored in Japan by research institutions and companies.

Global Sonochemical Coatings Market: Key Players



A few small-scale vendors control most of the market share for sonochemical coatings worldwide. Research and development are investing heavily in sonochemical coatings, based on current market trends. A number of prominent companies have expanded their product portfolios and acquired other companies.



In January 2022, AVVIR, an AL Group LTD. division based in the US, partnered with Bar-Ilan University scientists. AVVIR and the science-driven indoor air safety company IN-EX launched a scientifically proven indoor air safety solution through the collaboration and a group of researchers supervised by Bar-Ilan University's Chemistry Department. In September 2021 , Sono Tek Corporation launched a new program to accelerate its coating technology application expertise in emerging markets. It aims to discover and develop use cases for Sono Tek's full system coating solutions in various industrial products. Focus will be placed on functional coatings relating to next-generation technology.

Global Sonochemical Coatings Market: Segmentation



By Type



Zinc Oxide (ZnO)

Silver-Titanium Dioxide (Ag-TiO2)

Prussian Blue Nanoparticles (PB-NPs_

Silicon Dioxide (SiO2)

Copper Oxide (CuO) Others

By Substrate



Cotton

Polyester

Plastic Fibers

Glass Others



By Technology



Solvent-based Water-based

By End Use



Medical

Consumer Electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive

Plastic

Textile Others



By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



