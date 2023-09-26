OPSWAT To Attend GITEX Global 2023 And Highlight Cybersecurity Gaps In Region's Critical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

As digitalization creates more complexity between IT and OT, Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) leader urges proactive steps to secure what matters most.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2023, where it will show attendees how critical infrastructure can be secured through the company's end-to-end IT/OT security solutions.

Exhibiting under the theme,“Modernizing Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)”, OPSWAT will highlight the challenges in defending Middle East countries' evolving critical infrastructures and showcase the company's proactive measures that can bring new confidence to the region's OT security teams.“Our GITEX theme is designed to emphasize that merely maintaining the status quo in cybersecurity is not enough,” said Sertan Selcuk, VP of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan, at OPSWAT.“We must take bold steps to address both current and future cyberthreats that could potentially compromise our infrastructure.”

Unlike other providers in the market, OPSWAT provides a single platform - built from the ground up - to protect against file-borne threats from USB, web traffic, storage, email, and API, and delivers the zero-trust architecture needed for the protection of critical infrastructure. Furthermore, the company's solutions can be deployed in a wider array of setups than any other industry player - in the cloud, on premises, or even in air-gapped networks.

GITEX showcase - IT and OT security portfolio:

OPSWAT's GITEX exhibit will house a comprehensive CIP lab that will show IT and OT solutions, and how they work together to secure critical environments. Its solutions help organizations solve their most common challenges, including application security, cloud security, critical network security, supply chain security, endpoint management, security operations, and email security.

On the OT side of the lab, OPSWAT's solutions enable safe and compliant usage of removable media, transient devices and enforce unidirectional data transfers. Products on display and available for demo will include MetaDefender Kiosk, Vault, and Drive, MetaAccess OT, OPSWAT Client, MetaDefender USB Firewall, NetWall, OTfuse, and Neuralyzer.

Products on display on the IT side of the lab will include MetaDefender Core and ICAP Server, MetaDefender Email Security, MetaAccess, and MetaDefender for Secure Storage.

Making these integrated solutions unique is the power of OPSWAT's zero-trust technologies on its single-platform, providing Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), Multiscanning, Proactive DLP, next-generation sandbox, threat intelligence, file-based vulnerability, and country of origin detection.

Highlighting commitment to the region:

Alongside its product showcase, OPSWAT will use its presence at GITEX to spread awareness of its recent partnership with value-added distributor (VAD) StarLink. It is a partnership aimed at offering regional customers a well-rounded approach to cybersecurity. As skills shortages and cyber challenges intensify, StarLink will be there to bring Middle East and Africa security professionals OPSWAT's ground-breaking, end-to-end cybersecurity platform.

In another effort to help organizations plug the skills gap, the company will offer complimentary OPSWAT Academy training vouchers.“By arming professionals with the knowledge and skills to proactively secure critical systems, we take the first concrete steps towards fulfilling our [GITEX] theme's call to action,” said Irfan Shakeel, VP of Training and Certification Services at OPSWAT.“These certificates not only represent education but also our unwavering commitment to proactive cyber defense and preparedness.”

“We have already cemented a reputation in the region for solving the unique problems associated with securing OT and ICS and today work with leading public and private sector enterprises, across the Middle East, in sectors ranging from O&G and FSI to manufacturing and healthcare,” added Selcuk.“GITEX is our opportunity to gauge, face to face, the pain points and challenges, successes and failures of our regional customers; but also, of our partners and potential partners, who play such a pivotal role in our regional growth strategy. As such, we see GITEX as the perfect platform for to join forces with our industry peers and protect our shared future.”

At GITEX Global 2023, OPSWAT will exhibit from Hall 24, Booth A50.

About OPSWAT:

For the last 20 years, OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a“Trust no file. Trust no device.TM” philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life