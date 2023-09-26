Jeff Cline Of 1-800-MEDIGAP Joins The Esteemed A Team On Boom America TV Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Being invited to join the A TEAM as a GEEK is an honor, and I am very excited to see how technology is already helping participants on past and future shows” - Jeff Cline, CEO/founder of 1-800-MEDIGAPROCKWALL, TX, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 1-800-MEDIGAP , an innovative voice-based helpline service, is delighted to announce its upcoming feature on the Boom America TV show. Hosted by the legendary Kevin Harrington, Boom America is a leading platform that spotlights forward-thinking companies offering transformative solutions. In addition, Jeff Cline the CEO and founder of 1-800-MEDIGAP has been chosen to join the show's esteemed A Team as resident "Geek". The inclusion of 1-800-MEDIGAP highlights their cutting-edge approach to addressing consumer questions. 1800-MEDIGAP has already assisted tens of thousands of callers and is excited to expand its services by seamlessly integrating AI and human expertise. The new system is currently in beta, with a full roll-out planned for 2024.



Functioning like a voice-activated search engine, 1-800-MEDIGAP provides consumers with effortless access to information and prequalified trusted connections. By reaching out to the helpline and opting-in to the complimentary service, users can obtain compliant answers to their inquiries or be directly connected to experts who can assist further. This trailblazing initiative distinguishes 1-800-MEDIGAP as the pioneering voice helpline, leveraging the strengths of both AI and humans to furnish round-the-clock support.



A major focus for the helpline is providing support during the Medicare Annual Election Period, from October 15th to December 7th. During this period, the helpline will be instrumental in guiding those over 65 on Medicare Part A & B by connecting them to licensed insurance agents. Moreover, they are perpetually broadening their range of services. Given that 67% of Americans prefer conducting business over the phone, 1-800-MEDIGAP is confident in meeting the elevated expectations of their callers.



Jeff Cline, CEO/founder of 1-800-MEDIGAP, expressed his enthusiasm about their feature on Boom America, stating, "We're elated to showcase our service to the BOOM community. Being invited to join the A TEAM as a GEEK is an honor, and I am very excited to see how technology is already helping participants on past and future shows."



1-800-MEDIGAP's mission transcends mere query resolution. A segment of their earnings is channeled towards mental health resources and backing their non-profit, Cuurio C.A.R.E ( ), which orchestrates a myriad of support groups.



Join 1-800-MEDIGAP on the Boom America TV show to glimpse the forthcoming paradigm shift in voice-driven health support and discover more about their unwavering dedication to serving Americans coast-to-coast.



About 1-800-MEDIGAP-

1-800-MEDIGAP stands at the forefront of helpline services, offering an innovative voice-based helpline that seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence and human expertise. Catering to a wide audience seeking Medicare guidance and more, the service prides itself on providing efficient, compliant, and user-friendly support. Their unwavering commitment to exceptional service and community enrichment sets them apart in the healthcare industry.



About Boom America-

Boom America is a life-changing show hosted by none other than the legendary Kevin Harrington. A pioneer of the infomercial industry and an original star of the hit TV series Shark Tank, Kevin leads a powerhouse team of business experts on a mission to elevate innovative companies to new heights. The real work begins as the selected companies embark on a journey of explosive growth, guided every step of the way by the seasoned professionals of Kevin's team. Get ready for a game-changing ride in 2023!

