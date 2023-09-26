ESEE: The New Reading Assistance Is Set To Launch Its Kickstarter Campaign On September 26Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The pocket-friendly reading lens will make reading convenient for anyone who carries around a pair of glasses.

USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ESEE, the pioneering reading aid, is poised to alter how people read and magnify text with the launch of its Kickstarter campaign on September 26th. This pocket-friendly reading lens promises to bring unparalleled convenience to daily reading tasks.ESEE will be made available in two versions: a Standalone Wallet and a Phone Wallet. The Standalone Wallet boasts a slim design, measuring just one-third the thickness of standard wallets yet accommodating up to 9 cards. It includes a dedicated pocket for the ESEE lens and a license holder for quick ID referencing. The Phone Wallet version is designed for iPhone 12 and newer models, magnetically attaching to the phone. For other devices, an adhesive strip option is available.ESEE's proprietary lens design is shatterproof, scratch-proof, and ultra-clear, offering 4X magnification to replace traditional reading glasses, making it a true game-changer in reading aid technology.Crafted with precision and elegance, ESEE's case is constructed from premium vegan leather and comes in a variety of stylish color options to suit individual preferences. Its exceptional durability ensures it remains in pristine condition for years to come.In the words of one of company's key spokespersons,“ESEE can effortlessly become a part of your daily routine, fitting easily into your smartphone or wallet, ensuring that the clarity and convenience of reading glasses are readily available whenever you need them. This adaptable solution elevates your reading experience, establishing ESEE as your preferred choice for occasions such as perusing a restaurant menu, managing a shopping list, or staying productive while on the move.”ESEE is committed to personalization, offering a diverse range of color choices, including sleek black, classic leather brown, bright white, navy blue, and vibrant red. After purchase, customers will receive a survey to select the color or colors best suited to their unique style.ESEE's inception arose from the recognition of the inconvenience of constantly carrying and using reading glasses. The engineering team at Kickstart Products embarked on a mission to provide a solution that prioritizes user convenience, durability, and ease of use. Extensive material testing, functional design iterations, and user studies led to the integration of phone and wallet features, resulting in a versatile solution that caters to every user's needs.About ESEEESEE is a durable magnifying lens that enhances text clarity to provide an unparalleled reading aid. More information can be found atFor a deeper insight into ESEE and its groundbreaking Kickstarter campaign, please visit for-convenience-and-styleThe complete media kit can be found at:

