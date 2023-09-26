Dwellics Launches Cutting-Edge Web App To Revolutionize City Search Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Giselle SitdykovaOAK PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dwellics , the acclaimed platform for personalized city recommendations, has announced the launch of its new web-based app Version 2.0 coming this October. The redesigned app leverages proprietary AI technology to simplify and enhance the experience of discovering ideal locations to live.With its interactive maps, improved search filters, and customized recommendations, the new Dwellics app provides an unmatched user experience by understanding each individual's lifestyle preferences and goals.The app uses AI technology to analyze user inputs via free writing form (e.g., what they like, what they don't like) and the proprietary algorithm ranks locations according to the metrics that matter for each user like climate, cost of living, transit access, crime rates, and more to generate tailored suggestions from a vast database of over 60,000 cities across America. In this way, pretty much anything a user can be searching for will be taken into consideration.“We're thrilled to provide this new way for people to discover locations perfectly suited to their lifestyles and priorities,” said Giselle Sitdykova, CEO and founder of Dwellics.“By integrating advanced predictive AI models into an intuitive interface, our redesigned app empowers users with the comprehensive, data-driven insights they need to make smart, personalized decisions about where to move or buy their next home or investment property.”Simplifying Complex Decision-MakingWith rising remote work trends, many Americans are reconsidering where they want to live based on new flexibility. However, deciding on the best city can be overwhelming given the thousands of options across the country. Dwellics' new app aims to simplify this complex process by providing customized recommendations personalized to each user.After typing in details on lifestyle preferences relative to their current location, the Dwellics app presents users with a ranked list from all 60,000+ locations in the United States that align with their preferences.The inputs are further calibrated by an easy input of the user's priorities and budget options. In addition, the app shows the top recommendation for a specific comparison with the user's current place, however, the user can replace both options with their own locations to compare.The redesigned interface enables seamless data entering, searching, and discovery powered by Dwellics' robust proprietary datasets. Users are equipped with data-driven guidance every step of the way to find their ideal city.Ongoing Innovation to Empower Confident DecisionsSince its founding, Dwellics has been committed to taking the guesswork out of deciding where to live through technology and research. The company's website currently provides in-depth data and insights on small and large cities, towns, and neighborhoods across the U.S. to help users find the ideal place based on their needs.Dwellics' team of urban planners, data scientists, and technologists is dedicated to continuous innovation in how people research locations. The new web app represents the latest advancement in empowering home buyers, renters, and remote workers to make confident decisions through AI-generated recommendations.The redesigned Dwellics app will be accessible starting in October 2023 via dwellics.com/app. For more information on Dwellics and its products, please visit dwellics.com.About DwellicsDwellics is an AI-powered platform that helps people find the best cities and neighborhoods in the U.S. for their life goals based on personalized preferences. Analyzing data on over 60,000 locations across the country, Dwellics provides unmatched insights to empower smarter, more informed housing decisions.

