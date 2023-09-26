Spiritual Care Association Launches New Military Chaplain Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is pleased to announce the establishment of a Military Chaplain Division , which will support the work of chaplains who care for the spiritual needs of military personnel, veterans, and their families.Military chaplaincy in North America dates to pre-Revolutionary War times and has been a consistent presence in the U.S. military throughout the country's history. Chaplains continue to provide spiritual care and many levels of support for current and retired service members and their loved ones, as well as civilians working within the military.As with other areas of the chaplaincy profession, military chaplains today require specialized training to meet the needs of the population they serve. The SCA Military Chaplain Division supports these training needs and offers a community of peers who share knowledge and insights that are integral to their profession.“It has long been a goal of the Spiritual Care Association to offer a Military Chaplain Division that provides education and training along with a network of support for individuals working in this critical area,” said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, President and CEO of SCA and its affiliate, HealthCare Chaplaincy Network .The responsibilities of military chaplains include providing confidential counseling, advising commanders on religious, spiritual, and moral matters, and conducting religious ceremonies and worship services. They may also develop religious education programs, conduct seminars and retreats, and provide support related to deployment, combat stress, marriage and family, and grief.Directing the Military Chaplain Division will be Chaplain (COL), USA (Ret.) Jim Staggers. The Spiritual Care Association's Dean of Military Education, Rick Capezza, DTh, DWS, CPES, BCC, will also work closely on Division projects. SCA is honored to have these authorities in this field of chaplaincy lead this important effort.Those interested in joining SCA's Military Chaplain Division or who have related questions may contact Chaplain Capezza at for more information.The Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is the first multidisciplinary, international professional membership association for spiritual care providers that includes a comprehensive evidence-based model that defines, delivers, trains and tests for the provision of high-quality spiritual care. SCA, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a nonprofit affiliate of HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, a global nonprofit organization focused on spiritual-related clinical care, research and education. Visit or call 212-644-1111.HealthCare Chaplaincy NetworkTM (HCCN), founded in 1961, is a global health care nonprofit organization that offers spiritual care-related information and resources, and professional chaplaincy services in hospitals, other health care settings, and online. Its mission is to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care through clinical practice, research and education in order to improve patient experience and satisfaction and to help people faced with illness and grief find comfort and meaning--whoever they are, whatever they believe, wherever they are. For more information, visit or call 212-644-1111.

