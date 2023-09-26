Corporate Counsel Men Of Color Hosts Dynamic Celebrity Filled Career Strategies Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Corporate Counsel Men of Color Conference

Laurie N. Robinson Haden

Held at Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Area

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC) is proud to announce that the 4th annual Corporate Counsel Men of Color Career Strategies Conference will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The celebration will be held at the elegant Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland (Near Washington, D.C.)

Corporate Counsel Men of Color Career Strategies Conference will be a knockout event this year featuring the keynote speaker, Hall of Fame boxing great, the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard. The champ is now known, in the business arena, as a successful entrepreneur and distinguished author.

Also stepping into the ring will be a group of heavy hitters, including:

●Dr. George Fraser, Founder and CEO of Frasernet, Inc.

●Ruben Gonzalez, Four-time Winter Olympian and business Author

●Laz Alonso, Producer and Actor (Avatar, Fast and The Furious, The Wrath of Man)

●Wanda Durant, MVP and President of the Durant Family Foundation

●Ben Crump, Civil Rights Leader, Attorney, Author, and Media Influencer

These powerful, seasoned experts will share insights on how to succeed in life and the business world. They will give foundational information on networking and building partnerships for budding entrepreneurs. The day will culminate with a Dinner Networking Reception at TAP Sports Bar at MGM National Harbor and an evening at Topgolf at National Harbor. The following day, Wednesday, it's time to“walk the links” during a Golf Tournament at the National Golf Club.

Interested men, please contact Laurie N. Robinson Haden at 646-483-8041 or Website: or Email:

About: CCWC is a non-profit organization founded by CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden in 2004 to provide a platform for women of color attorneys in the legal profession to connect, share resources, and support each other. The organization has grown to include over 5,000 members from around the world.

CCWC represents over 5,000 In-House Women Attorneys of Color in the United States, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. In addition, CCWC has been in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council Since 2023.

Laurie N. Robinson Haden

Corporate Counsel Women of Color

+1 646-483-8041

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram