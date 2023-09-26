Ganeshaspeaks Launches Astrology Mobile App For Live Consultations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ganesha Speaks

Leading astrology services provider GaneshaSpeaks has launched a cutting-edge mobile app, taking its services to the next level.

- GaneshaSpeaksAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The app, which is available on both iOS and Android, offers a range of features that make it the most comprehensive and user-friendly astrology app on the market.With the GaneshaSpeaks app , users can get their personalized horoscope , check planetary positions, and find out what the stars have in store for them. The app also features a range of articles and blog posts on all things astrology, making it the perfect one-stop-shop for anyone interested in learning more about this ancient practice.Speaking about the launch of the app, GaneshaSpeaks founder and CEO, Hemang Pandit said: "We are very excited to launch our new app, which we believe will revolutionize the way people access astrology services. The app has been designed with the user in mind and offers a range of features that will make it the go-to destination for all things astrology."So whether one is a seasoned astrology enthusiast or are just curious to find out what the stars have in store, downloading the GaneshaSpeaks app is the way to go.

