Asia Down Amid Inflation Concerns

Asia-Pacific markets were uniformly negative Tuesday as investors look toward inflation data from across the region this week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 turned negative after Monday's gains, dumping 363.57 points, or 1.1%, to 32,315.05.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 262,39 points, or 1.5%, to 17,466.90.

Singapore and Australia are expected to report inflation figures for August this week, while Japan will release inflation data for the Tokyo region. The capital region's inflation data is seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

In other markets

The CSI 300 lost 21.71 points, or 0.6%, to 3,692.89.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index lost 176.16 points, or 1.1%, to 16,276.07.

In Singapore, the Straits Times dipped 0.33 points to 3,215.07.

In Korea, the Kospi index slid 32.79 points, or 1.3%, to 2,462.97.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 folded 34.25 points, or 0.3%, to 11,342.87.

In Australia, the ASX 200 retreated 38.34 points, or 0.5%, to 7,038.19.





















