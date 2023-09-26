OIC Condemns Houthi Attacks Against Bahraini Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Tuesday the Houthi attack on the Bahraini military base in the southern Saudi-Yemeni borders, which resulted in the martyrdom of an officer and a soldier and injured others.

OIC Secretary-General, Hussain Taha stressed that such provocative actions are not consistent with the positive efforts made to end the crisis in Yemen.

He also expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the two martyrs and to the government and people of Bahrain, wishing recovery for the injured. (end)

