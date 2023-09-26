ZATCA Thwarts an Attempt to Smuggle More than 114 Kg of Cannabis

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, 26 September 2023: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 114.973 kg of cannabis concealed inside a vehicle coming to the Kingdom through Rub’ Al Khali Port.



ZATCA stated that while inspecting an incoming vehicle, the cannabis was found concealed inside the vehicle's trunk.



ZATCA spares no effort to tighten its grip over the Kingdom's imports and exports.



The Authority vows to be vigilant against any smuggling attempts in order to realize its goal of strengthening security and protecting society against these harmful substances and other contraband.



At the same time, the Authority has called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting society and the national economy by reaching out to the Authority's number designated for security reports (1910), via e-mail or by the international number. Through these channels, the Authority receives and follows up on reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Common Customs Law in strict confidence, with a financial reward given to the whistleblower if the reported information is proven correct.





MENAFN26092023006841014746ID1107143904