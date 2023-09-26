Repair And Restoration Work On Baku-Guba Road Section Completed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Reconstruction of the deformed 5-kilometer section of the M-1
Baku-Guba-Russian border road in the direction of Baku-Guba has
been completed, Azernews reports, citing
AAYDA.
It is worth noting that the road is a part of the North-South
transport corridor and plays an important role in freight and
passenger traffic.
AAYDA said that Deputy Chairman of Agency Avaz Gojayev and other
officials attended the commissioning ceremony of the reconstructed
section of the road.
Repair and reconstruction works were carried out in 3 sections
at km 52-119.5 of the road. The reconstruction covered road
sections 52-53.5, 100.25-102.75, and 107-108.25 km.
At these sections, the concrete pavement was dismantled and
removed, unnecessary materials were excavated out, and quarry
materials were transported and laid, the sub-layer of the road
surface was laid, and new asphalt pavement was laid.
Taking into account the intensity of traffic flow in this
direction, as well as the discomfort that repair and rehabilitation
works may cause to the citizens traveling through the road, the
works were carried out in parts.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107143894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.