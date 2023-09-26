Air Force Commander Shows Overnight Combat Performance Of Ukraine's Air Defense Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk has shared a video, showing the combat performance of Ukraine's air defense units on the night of September 26, 2023.

The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The combat performance of the Air Force's units against enemy Shahed combat drones on the night of September 26,” Oleshchuk wrote.

He also emphasized, addressing Russian invaders:“We see everything, and we are not tired of destroying you.”

A reminder that, on the night of September 26, 2023, Russian terrorists spent two hours attacking the Odesa region with combat drones. Two people were injured, and port-adjacent infrastructure was reported damaged in the Izmail district.

Ukraine's air defense units intercepted 26 out of 38 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions fired by Russian invaders.

Photo: illustrative

Video: Mykola Oleshchuk , Telegram