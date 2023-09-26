Russian Suicide Drone Attacks Kherson Region's Beryslav, Police Officer Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A police officer has been injured in Russia's drone attack on the Kherson region's town of Beryslav.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the enemy attack on Beryslav, a law enforcement officer was injured,” the report states.

In particular, Russians attacked the town with a suicide drone. The police officer from the Dnipropetrovsk region received a shrapnel injury to his shoulder.

A reminder that, on September 25, 2023, Russian attacks affected four communities in the Kherson region's Beryslav district. Public utility companies, residential houses and educational institutions were hit.