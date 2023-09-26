Ukrzaliznycia Resumes Train Traffic Between Mykolaiv And Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed train traffic between Mykolaiv and Kherson, which was partially restricted after the enemy shelling of the infrastructure.
This was reported by
Ukrzaliznycia on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Train traffic between Mykolaiv and Kherson has fully resumed," the statement said.
As reported, as a result of hostile shelling of infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region, train traffic between Mykolaiv and Kherson has been temporarily restricted. For passengers of the train #218 to Kherson, a shuttle bus was offered.
