Tuesday, 26 September 2023 04:39 GMT

Armenian Illegal Stronghold Abandoned In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (VIDEO)


9/26/2023 8:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has distributed footage of an illegal stronghold left by Armenians on the territory of Khojaly district, Trend reports.

Trend presents these images.

MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107143888

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search